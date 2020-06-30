Restrictions aim to prevent unnecessary movement: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav instructed BMC and MMRDA to ensure proper coordination so that residents do not suffer due to waterlogging in rains. Uddhav instructed BMC and MMRDA to ensure proper coordination so that residents do not suffer due to waterlogging in rains.

Defending the “2-km radius from home” rule imposed by the Mumbai Police on the movement of the residents, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the restrictions would control unnecessary crowding on the streets.

“While Covid-19 is at its peak, people of Mumbai and surrounding areas can be seen moving around unnecessarily… they are taking out their vehicles out on the streets, leading to crowding. This was not expected. It may lead to an increase in the number of cases… and pose a challenge before the government. The restrictions are aimed at preventing unnecessary movement,” said Uddhav while reviewing issues pertaining to monsoon, Covid-19, Metro and infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

He added that under unlockdown norms, there is no restriction on people going to offices, hospitals or for essential activities. “Those who are moving around unnecessarily are risking their lives as well as that of others. All essential commodities, such as grocery and medicines, are available in the neighbourhoods of residents. People can go to nearby parks and gardens… We have granted some relaxations. So, we should act as responsible citizens,” said Uddhav.

He instructed BMC and MMRDA to ensure proper coordination so that residents do not suffer due to waterlogging in rains. He directed the two agencies to audit buildings, as low intensity blasts on Metro routes have led to cracks on some nearby buildings.

He added that local residents should be given job opportunities at the Metro and other infrastructure projects, which have been stuck due to the shortage of labour.

CM launches Milkar to provide ration kits in containment zones

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched a crowdfunding drive, Milkar, to provide ration kits to residents in containment zones across Mumbai.

Milkar, which will work in collaboration with the BMC, will provide real-time information to provide non-perishable ration packages to people in need. At the inauguration of the website – https://milkar.ketto.org/covid19 – Uddhav urged residents to donate through the medium.

Each monthly kit will include rice, flour, lentil, oil, salt, four spices, tea, sugar, sanitary napkin and soap. “Through this initiative, rations kits will reach those in need and it will ensure no one goes hungry in Mumbai,” said Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray at the crowdfunding site launch event. ENS

Mayor hospitalised

Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar was hospitalised on Monday afternoon due to a suspected case of kidney stone. She was unwell over the past two days and complained of stomach ache in the morning. A Shiv Sena leader from the BMC said the mayor complained of strong pain in her stomach, and was taken to Saifee hospital. “Doctors advised her to get admitted for observation. She is likely to stay in the hospital for a night…,” a Sena corporator said. ENS

