Restoration work on track at Chiplun completed, Konkan Railway services resume

Services of the Konkan Railway went back to normal after restoration work of the track at Chiplun was completed at 3.45 am on Saturday.

The ballast under the track at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district was washed away by floods caused by incessant rain.

A Konkan Railway spokesperson said that a track fitness certificate was issued at 3.45 am and train services were restored.

Follow Live Updates | NDRF continues rescue ops across Maharashtra as rain, landslides kill over 73

Meanwhile, Rajiv Singh, chief engineer of ministry of road transport and highways, said, “The approach bridge over river Vasishti was washed away on Friday morning. That is being filled up and will be ready for light vehicles by Sunday morning. We are waiting for the water levels to recede. The rest of the Mumbai-Goa highway will be filled up with bitumen when rains stop. At present, there are a lot of potholes.”

Singh added that a new bridge is coming up over Vashishti river as a part of the Mumbai-Goa highway widening project of which two lanes will be ready by August-end and another two by December 2021.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to travel to Mahad and Chiplun today (Saturday). The state government has requisitioned an IAF Mi17 V5 helicopter for the CM. However, officials said that it is still raining very heavily in Mahad and the CM will go only after rains subside.