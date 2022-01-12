Restoration of Mahabaleshwar’s ‘heritage’ trails: HC seeks state’s response to PIL

BOMBAY HIGH Court has directed the state government to file its response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of the order of the heritage committee formed under Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act for Satara, Wai Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar area.

The PIL, moved by ten nature lovers and trekkers from across the state, has sought directions for conservation, restoration and maintenance of the trails and walking paths. It said since these paths have been in use since at least 1862 and so have heritage status, it was the responsibility of the concerned officer to revive and maintain them.

The petition has also sought appointment of a supervising committee, which will include local NGOs and nature lovers, to oversee and supervise the restoration work and ensure it is implemented in a timely manner.

Some of the petitioners have their own residences in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani eco-sensitive zone. The petition, filed through advocate Ajinkya Udane, said 30 forest rides and paths have been accepted by the heritage committee on September 13, 2019, as an integral part of heritage of Mahabaleshwar but are not properly maintained.

It added that signages which are covered with bush on said paths should be visible for the benefit of trekkers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik on Monday directed AGP Nisha Mehra, appearing for the state, to reply to the plea in three weeks,