Restaurants in BKC say not ready for ‘Mumbai 24×7’ from January 27

BKC is a business centre and it is a day place. We have good crowd during day but since most of the offices shut down in the evening we do not get enough customers, says restaurant owners. (File Photo) BKC is a business centre and it is a day place. We have good crowd during day but since most of the offices shut down in the evening we do not get enough customers, says restaurant owners. (File Photo)

The state government may have made all the right noises about allowing Mumbai’s nighttime economy to flourish. However, in the much vaunted commercial business district of Bandra Kurla Complex, skeptics still question the viability of the new proposal.

BMC officials told The Indian Express that even though they have approached several restaurants in BKC informing them about the new 24×7 policy none of the eateries have shown readiness to start from January 27. There are more than 50 small and big eateries in financial centre BKC.

After much deliberations the plan of lighting up Mumbai’s night-time economy by allowing eateries and malls to open 24×7 finally got the green light in the cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an official from the health department of H-east ward (Bandra east) under which BKC falls said that as of now no restaurant is prepared. “We have visited many establishments in last two days to inform them and asking them about whether they are ready to keep open eateries for 24 hours. As of now no one has shown preparedness. Most of them said that first they will have to make arrangements and calculate the cost they are going to bear, and decide only then,” said an official.

Officials said that dedicated lanes at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, Kala Ghoda in Fort and in BKC will be kept for food trucks.

Owners of restaurants in BKC said that they will do an assessment whether this will work for them and then decide. “Mumbai 24 hours plan is good but first we have to take stock of the situation. BKC is a business centre and it is a day place. We have good crowd during day but since most of the offices shut down in the evening we do not get enough customers. Only in the weekends we get crowds so if we plan to operate 24 hours then first it will start on weekends,” said a restaurant owner from BKC.

Meanwhile, R City Mall in Ghatkopar and Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali east has said that they will keep open their establishments from weekends.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App