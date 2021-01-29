Restaurants can remain open till 1 am; shops, 11 pm: Maharashtra govt

At present, diners have to be at the restaurant before 9:30 pm to ensure they have a table and the last order is taken latest by 10:30 pm. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi/File)

The Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a directive allowing restaurants and shops to remain open till 1 am and 11 pm, respectively. Up until now, restaurants were allowed to remain open only till 11 pm, while shops could remain open till 10 pm.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow restaurants to operate till 1 am. The extension will definitely be a boost for businesses and encourage several restaurants to reopen, which have continued to remain shut since the Covid-induced lockdown,” said Pradeep Shetty, senior vice president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Of Western India (HRAWI).

“This move is most welcome as it has the potential to generate anywhere between Rs 50 crore to Rs 75 crore revenue, per day, for the industry,” added Shetty.