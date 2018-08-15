Resolve quota issue by September 1 or face agitation: Shambhaji Brigade

The Shambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation. (File) The Shambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation. (File)

The Shambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the state government failed to resolve the reservation issue by September 1. The organisation said it will carry out the agitation in “Sambhaji Brigade” style and will hold a joint conference with Muslims and Dhangers to press for their demands.

At a press conference in the city, Sambhaji Brigade Pune state president Manoj Akhare said if the state government failed to announce the date for the special session of the House, does not take necessary steps to ensure Maratha reservation or does not withdraw criminal cases against agitators, by September 1, the Sambhaji Brigade will launch a statewide agitation “in its own style”. “We are trying to rope in other Maratha organisations as well. We hope they will also join, otherwise we are going ahead with our plan,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App