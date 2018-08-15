Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Resolve quota issue by September 1 or face agitation: Shambhaji Brigade

Resolve quota issue by September 1 or face agitation: Shambhaji Brigade

The organisation said it will carry out the agitation in “Sambhaji Brigade” style and will hold a joint conference with Muslims and Dhangers to press for their demands.

| Pune | Published: August 15, 2018 2:53:35 am
Marathas may join hands with Dhangars, Muslims to press for quota The Shambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation. (File)
Related News

The Shambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the state government failed to resolve the reservation issue by September 1. The organisation said it will carry out the agitation in “Sambhaji Brigade” style and will hold a joint conference with Muslims and Dhangers to press for their demands.

At a press conference in the city, Sambhaji Brigade Pune state president Manoj Akhare said if the state government failed to announce the date for the special session of the House, does not take necessary steps to ensure Maratha reservation or does not withdraw criminal cases against agitators, by September 1, the Sambhaji Brigade will launch a statewide agitation “in its own style”. “We are trying to rope in other Maratha organisations as well. We hope they will also join, otherwise we are going ahead with our plan,” he said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement