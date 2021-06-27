Resolve OBC quota issue before local bodies polls: BJP national secretary to Maha govt

Munde, along with State BJP General Secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule, participated in the OBC conclave held at Lonavala. (File Photo)

BJP NATIONAL Secretary Pankaja Munde on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to complete the process of collecting empirical data on other backward classes (OBC) in four months.

She also demanded the local bodies elections to be postponed till the OBC quota issued is resolved.

Munde, along with State BJP General Secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule, participated in the OBC conclave held at Lonavala.

Munde said, “In the past, elections were postponed several times due to various reasons. Therefore, elections to the local bodies should be put on hold till the OBC reservation issue is resolved.”

Bawankule said, “Scrapping of the OBC quota was unjustified. Any attempt to go ahead with the polls ignoring the OBCs, who constitute sizeable population, would invite wrath from the community.”