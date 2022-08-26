Resolutions to rename cities passed

THE MAHARASHTRA assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the resolution to send to the Union Home Ministry the proposal to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A similar resolution to rename Osmanabad as Dharashiv was also passed unanimously.

In its last Cabinet meeting, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had passed resolutions to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad. The new government led by Eknath Shinde, however, said that when the decisions were taken by the then Thackeray-led Cabinet, that government had lost its majority. Hence, the current government passed an identical resolution in a Cabinet meeting.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patil had asked the government whether further action had been taken on these resolutions.

A day later, Shinde presented the resolution to send the proposals to the Union Home Ministry as per the requirement of the law.

The state Assembly also unanimously passed the resolution to name under construction Navi Mumbai international airport as Lok nete D B Patil. The proposal will be sent to the Union Civil Aviation ministry.

The local Agri-Koli community from Navi Mumbai area has long been demanding that the new airport be named after farmer leader late D B Patil.