Resolution passed to demand 3 crore vaccine doses a month from Centre

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution stating that the Centre should provide at least 3 crore vaccine doses to Maharashtra per month to complete the vaccination process in the state at the earliest, adding it would help develop herd immunity among people and reduce the possible threat from the third wave.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope moved the resolution in the assembly, stating that the state’s health machinery is capable of vaccinating 10-14 lakh people daily. “Three crore doses per month will help to complete the vaccination of all people in the state. It will lead to herd immunity and reduce the impact of the third wave. Also, the economic activity can be restarted, which can bring normalcy in the state,” said Tope.

The minister further said that the Centre has so far provided 2.84 crore vaccine doses while the state government has purchased 25.10 lakh doses on its own. So far, 3.43 crore inoculations have taken place in the state, he added.

On the Covid situation, Tope said that the state has conducted 4.25 crore tests for coronavirus of which 60.98 lakh have come out positive. “So far, 1.23 lakh patients have succumbed to Covid. At present, there are 1.03 lakh active Covid cases in the state,” said the minister, adding that there are 21 cases of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra.

Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena legislator, said the state should consider vaccinating the citizens, including tribals and senior citizens, who do not have Aadhar card. Former chief minister and Congress legislator Prithviraj Chavan attacked the Centre over the “differential pricing of the vaccine”, stating there should be a single order of the vaccine for the entire nation.