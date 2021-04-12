Residents should mentally prepare for lockdown: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that residents of the state need to mentally prepare themselves for an impending lockdown, and that the state would give adequate time for the residents to prepare themselves before the lockdown is implemented.

“There will be prior information given to people before the lockdown is implemented. At this point of time all that I would want to say to the residents of the state is that they should mentally prepare themselves for a lockdown,” Tope said.

He did not elaborate on when the lockdown would be implemented, stating that was a decision that would be announced by the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Tope had said that the Chief Minister was planning to hold consultations with various departments of the state government and a formal announcement on the lockdown could take place after a cabinet meeting on April 14.



Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat supported the lockdown. He said, “The circumstances have left the government with no other option. A complete lockdown is must.”

He added that the state is working out on a plan to help daily wage workers and the unorganized sector which would be affected by the lockdown.

The BJP, meanwhile, continued to voice its opposition to a lockdown and said that the state needed to bring in measures for crowd control instead.

“A total lockdown for one week or two weeks will not resolve the Covid pandemic. On the contrary, it will lead to unrest and protests from affected sectors, small traders, retailers and daily wage workers,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said.

Meanwhile, despite requests to refrain from crowding, all major cities in the state saw a large turnout in markets ahead of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year.

The state government on Monday issued guidelines for Gudi Padwa celebrations this year, which prohibited a gathering of more than five people and banned processions and bike rallies.

The government urged low-key celebration, social distancing and assembling the traditional gudis that are raised during the festival at home.