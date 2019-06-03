Residents of Jay Bhim Nagar, Gautam Nagar face tough time after BMC razes bridge

Residents of Jay Bhim Nagar in Powai, living on the banks of the Mithi River, have been facing difficulties after a bridge, declared dilapidated in 2014, was demolished last month. The bridge was demolished on May 14.

After the demolition, over 4,000 residents from Jay Bhim Nagar and Gautam Nagar are forced to walk on a narrow wall of the Mithi to reach another foot overbridge (FOB) located 1.5 km away near Morarji Nagar. Some residents have made a pathway through the Mithi by placing big stones on the riverbed.

As a mark of protest against the BMC, angry residents sent over 180 letters on May 30 to the local ward office, demanding construction of a new bridge withing seven days.

Pawan Pal, a local activist and Powai resident who was following the issue since a long time, said, “Although the bridge was declared extremely dangerous in 2014, officials did nothing all these years and it was only after the CSMT bridge collapse that they woke up and demolished the bridge fearing a mishap, especially during the monsoon.”

“Hundreds of people, including children, used to risk their lives everyday using the bridge. In the last five years, even after several complaints, the BMC failed to demolish the bridge. The bridge department even wrote a letter to the local ward office, informing it about the dangerous condition of the FOB and suggested it be closed. But no action was taken,” Pal told The Indian Express.

The demolished bridge was Jay Bhim Nagar’s only link with the city towards Aarey Road. It was constructed over 10 years back.

“Now, people are forced to risk their lives by walking on a narrow wall along the river to take another FOB at Morarji Nagar. In the monsoon, the situation will worsen as the Mithi swells. There is no barricading or railings. Some residents have put stone blocks through the river exactly where the bridge was demolished,” Pal said.

The BMC blamed encroachment on both sides of the bridge for delay in demolition and reconstruction of a FOB. “There are slums on both sides, so work was stuck. Now, we will take up reconstruction work as soon as possible,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

“It was necessary to demolish it as it was in a very bad condition. Otherwise, it could have led to a mishap during rains,” another official said.

Phoolchand, another resident, demanded a new FOB within seven days. “The bridge was used by thousands of residents from Jay Bhim Nagar and Gautam Nagar for their daily commute. The demolition has caused great inconvenience to them. In this case, clearly the BMC is at fault as they knew about its condition but delayed the work.”

Pal also alleged a “scam” in the repair of the FOB. “According to documents I have, on December 31, 2014, a contract was awarded to reconstruct two FOBs over the Mithi in Morarji Nagar and Jay Bhim Nagar at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore. The work was supposed to finish in one year. The civic body finished reconstructing the Morarji Nagar FOB but the one at Jay Bhim Nagar wasn’t.”

