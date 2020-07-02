Residents of Haji Ali, Breach Candy complain of noise pollution caused by coastal road work

The BMC is constructing a 29.2-km coastal road from Princess Street in South Mumbai to Kandivali in the western suburbs, along the western coast of the city. (Representational) The BMC is constructing a 29.2-km coastal road from Princess Street in South Mumbai to Kandivali in the western suburbs, along the western coast of the city. (Representational)

RESIDENTS OF Haji Ali and Breach Candy have complained to the BMC and the police against noise pollution caused by work on the coastal road project. They have alleged that coastal road work is on 24×7, leading to disturbance during the night even after 10 pm. Many took to Twitter to say there was much noise due to the use of heavy machinery and unloading of trucks. Residents have also sent complaints of noise pollution through email.

“The BMC starts work at 1 am. Everyone in the locality gets disturbed by the noise. We have complained to the BMC and the police, as we are unable to sleep because of the noise; despite complaints, nothing seems to have chnaged,” said Uma Ranganathan, a resident of Mahalaxmi.

Another senior citizen from Haji Ali has complained about continuous noise even after midnight. “There are trucks that unload stones creating a lot of noise. I am 75 years old, and it is difficult for me to sleep due to the sound at night. This is bound to affect our health,” said Nina Sawhney, a resident of Haji Ali.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner R S Kuknoor said he was unaware of the issue but will look into it.

The BMC is constructing a 29.2-km coastal road from Princess Street in South Mumbai to Kandivali in the western suburbs, along the western coast of the city. Construction of the first 9.96-km stretch of the road from Princess Street, Marine Drive, to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sealink has begun. The project cost has been pegged at Rs 12,000 crore.

