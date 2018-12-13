Residents of Anand Nagar, Kopri in Thane protest against toll collection

Residents of Anand Nagar and Kopri in Thane, who live right behind the toll naka on the highway between Mulund and Thane, are protesting against the authorities for collecting toll from them. The protests started last week.

Advertising

“Every time we leave our house to go to even nearby stores, we have to cross the toll naka and pay toll. This despite there being a waiver on toll for residents living within a 10-km radius of the toll plaza. Even if we show our address proof, we are not spared,” said Mohan Kale (45), a resident of Anand Nagar. “We have written to every authority and even ministers. All we get are empty promises.”

The 100-odd residents of Anand Nagar have been joined by residents of Kopri, who claimed that because of a bottleneck after the toll plaza, they spend hours stuck in traffic. “Why should we pay when we are the ones suffering? The bottleneck has existed for a long time now. The roads are in a bad condition,” said Amruta Parashar (48), a Kopri resident.

“We have been standing on the road morning for a week, peacefully raising placards. We hope someone listens to us and helps solve our woes. Stepping out of the house and the idea of taking the highway is a nightmare for us now,” said Vikas Mahale (31), a resident of Anand Nagar.

Tolls have been a sore point for residents of the satellite city of Thane. The Thane Citizens Foundation (TCF) has been protesting against it for sometime. “For Kopri and Anand Nagar residents it is indeed difficult, but even for other residents of Thane, it’s like being penalised for going to work. Promises were made in the past to discontinue the toll, but it never materialised. This time, before the elections, we need an answer from our representatives,” Kasber Augustine from the TCF said.