Residents marked ineligible for rehabilitation file appeal with MHADA

Even as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) plans to complete the land acquisition process for the Kalbadevi Girgaum Redevelopment Scheme and shift the tenants by the end of monsoon, many residents who have been found ineligible for rehabilitation by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) are uncertain about their fate. Many of them have rejected the MMRC’s proposal to rehabilitate them as Project Affected People and have filed appeals with MHADA expressing dissatisfaction at being marked ineligible.

As the buildings in the Girgaum society pay a repair cess to MHADA, tenants in the 19 properties identified by MMRC for the scheme have to be certified by MHADA for eligibility. According to the Development Control Regulation 33 (7), no tenancy created after June 13, 1996, is to be taken into account. While most of these buildings are at least a century old, many underwent modifications and changed hands multiple times. Most tenants do not hold updated property cards reflecting change in ownership.

“When MHADA inspected us last October, they said the area of our flat is marked as an open area in their 1996 records. We moved here in 2010 and registered the flat at the Customs House in 2014. Our landlord made the modification before we moved in, and now we have been considered ineligible. We have all the valid documents, then why are we being punished for what the landlord has done? We have appealed to MHADA about this,” said Sanjay Kataria, a resident of Amrut Niwas, a residential building.

Tenants of commercial establishments are facing issues with mezzanine floors and the height of the shops. “My shop has had a mezzanine floor since 1934 and I have the documents to prove it. But MHADA says they are unable to find records of it with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. So they say they will not consider it while giving me a new tenement. A shop in the basement has been rejected because its height is three feet. We have also appealed to MHADA,” said Shreekant Kulkarni, an optic shop owner in Girgaum.

Some tenants have been marked ineligible due to spelling errors in their documents. “Our neighbours’ surname has been misspelt in the election card and for that they have been marked ineligible and their apartment clubbed with ours. Firstly, it is an error on the part of the Election Commission, and secondly, why should my house be clubbed with theirs for no fault of mine? We have been living separately for the last 80 years,” said another resident from Vitthaldas Building.

But according to the MMRC, residents who are not eligible for the redevelopment scheme will be considered as Project Affected People (PAPs) and given rehabilitation in one of their tenements.

“We will have to go by MHADA’s tenant list as they are the certifying authority. Those remaining will be our PAPs and will get the same benefits that any PAP will get. They would have been marked ineligible even if we were not in the picture and the buildings would have undergone regular redevelopment. They have an added advantage here as we will treat them as PAPs and they will get an alternative tenement. In any redevelopment project, one or two such cases will be there, but that does not mean that those two per cent will jeopardise the entire process,” said Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC.

But the residents feel it is unfair for them to be treated as PAPs. “We have been living here for generations and have all the valid documents for it. They cannot come suddenly and remove us from here for their project. Their tenements are in far away places like Wadala and Malad — who would want to leave a South Mumbai home to live in these areas?” asked the Vitthaldas resident.

Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal said he is aware of the complaints. “At least 22 residents and four shopowners have approached me with their issues. We have approached MMRC with their concerns. They propose to raise funds by selling flats here but first, they need to provide in-situ rehabilitation to people who are originally from here,” he said.

According to MHADA officials, they have given an NOC for at least 10 buildings. “We are only the certifying body here and MMRC is the owner. We do the certification as per the due process. Their issues might be valid but we have to go by the 1996 records,” said a senior MHADA official.

So far, the MMRC has taken possession of three properties and over 300 tenants have signed agreements for the alternative rental accommodations.

