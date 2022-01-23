Residents barred from moving into building as power supply yet to be restored

A day after a fire killed six persons and injured 23 others, residents of the 20-storey Sachinam Heights could not return to their respective homes on Sunday as power was yet to be restored to the building.

With the entire common electrical wiring of the building as well as of some individual flats damaged, officials said that it could take around four to six days’ time to fix the issue.

“We have not allowed residents to move in as the current condition of the building is very bad and society needs to first repair the electrical wiring,” said Hemant Parab, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade.

On Sunday, officials from BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) and the fire brigade visited the building to assess the damage due to fire. According to fire officials, it is suspected that the blaze started due to a short circuit in the electrical duct of the building.

Ganesh Sawant (63), a resident of the 13th floor of A wing, said he would be staying at a relative’s place. “Without electricity, it is not possible to live in the building as the water supply system as well as lifts will not be functional. Some of the residents are staying at their relatives’ house, many others are accommodated in the community hall of Matrumandir Society which is located next to our building,” Sawant told The Indian Express.

Local BJP corporator Minal Patel said that the BMC has provided temporary shelter for the residents in a municipal school in Grant Road. “All floors are filled with water (used for dousing fire) and it will take a day’s time to clear. Arrangement for accommodating about 150 people was made in the nearby BMC school. So far, only 15 people have come,” Patel said.

Residents said that last rites of a few victims of the fire incident were performed on Sunday.

Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road), said the society administration has been asked to conduct structural audit of overhead water tank to check whether there is any damage due to fire.