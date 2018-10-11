Residential complex on land earmarked for bullet train project: NHSRCL, TMC told to file replies

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to file replies on a petition moved by Atlanta Limited after it received a notice from the civic body to stop work on its residential complex being built on land where the bullet train project is likely to come up.

The petition challenges a May 2 notice issued by TMC to the company. In the petition filed through counsels M M Vashi and Aparna Devkar, Atlanta Limited has stated that it is the owner of the land at Sheel village in Mumbra’s Shilphata area, which falls under TMC’s jurisdiction. The land in question is 30,600 sq m or three hectares.

The petitioner stated that after getting requisite permissions from various authorities, it has started construction on its project — Atlanta Enclave — and two towers of split plus 20 floors have already come up on the land.

The petitioner has already sold the flats in the two towers. While occupation certificate (OC) has been obtained, the owners have also been given possession of their flats. As the petitioner wanted to carry out further development, it applied for permission from TMC in October 2016.

“Due to implementation of Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act (RERA), the petitioner was required to amend the building plans, comply with other various formalities and there, further construction permissions were delayed…,” the plea stated.

In the meantime, it added that the petitioner came across a public notice dated March 13, published in local newspaper, in which the Thane collector declared that various lands are to be acquired for the bullet train project by NHSRCL. The land on which Atlanta Enclave was being built was a part of the list of lands to be acquired, it added.

