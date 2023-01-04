scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Resident doctors call off strike after minister assures their demands will be met in 2-3 days

Dr Sachin Pattiwar, president of King Edward Memorial Hospital's MARD unit, said Mahajan listened to their demands and gave verbal assurances that those will be fulfilled. “As of now, we have called off the strike as the minister has promised to meet our demands in the next two to three days," he said.

Resident doctors of BMC colleges stage a protest at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
Listen to this article
Resident doctors call off strike after minister assures their demands will be met in 2-3 days
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called off its strike on Tuesday evening after state Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled in the next two to three days.

Dr Sachin Pattiwar, president of King Edward Memorial Hospital’s MARD unit, said Mahajan listened to their demands and gave verbal assurances that those will be fulfilled. “As of now, we have called off the strike as the minister has promised to meet our demands in the next two to three days,” he said.

MARD president Dr Avinash Dahiphale said the association’s main demands include — increasing the number of bonded SR (Senior Resident) posts and equal pay to all SRs, implementation of dearness allowance in stipend and pending arrears since 2018, payment of pending Covid-19 arrears for Nair hospital residents, better hostel facilities, reduction of bond period of Maharashtra super-speciality resident doctors from two years to one year, and filling of vacancies of associate and assistant professors.

Speaking with media personnel on Tuesday, Mahajan said accommodation was the biggest issue for doctors. “Repairs are needed… regarding this, instructions have been given to the departments concerned and authorities to carry out immediate repairs,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

Earlier in the day, hundreds of elective surgeries were postponed in the city as the strike entered its second day. On Tuesday, only 27 surgeries were performed at JJ hospital, where usually 80 surgeries are performed daily.

More from Mumbai

“It’s not all about expertise, but you need manpower while performing surgeries, which is missing due to the strike,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 00:25 IST
Next Story

Malegaon blast case: Direct NIA to examine relevant witnesses, not prolong trial, Pragya Thakur tells court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close