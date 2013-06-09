Reshuffle on June 11,to be confined to NCP ministers

The Cabinet reshuffle will take place on June 11 and will be confined to the 20 NCP ministers and their portfolios. The Congress is yet to get the nod from the party high command in Delhi.

The Congress,which has the quota of 22 ministers,is not buckling under NCP pressure to conduct the cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle.

Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said,The reshuffle related to NCP ministers will be held on June 11. The Congress has no such plans as of now.

Senior NCP leader and Union Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel said,The NCP leadership has decided to induct young and fresh candidates in the Cabinet and organisation ahead of the 2014 parliamentary and assembly elections.

The state NCP president will be young and aggressive, he said. State NCP president Madhukar Picchad,who has held the post for four years,will be inducted in the Cabinet. The new state party president will be declared on June 15.

Patel said,Some senior ministers will be asked to take up organisational responsibilities,paving the way for new candidates in the state Cabinet.

NCP president Sharad Pawar,who has parked himself in state,has begun consultations with the core committee to shortlist the names of new NCP team in state as well in the government. An NCP general secretary said,The resignations sought from 20 NCP ministers were to facilitate sweeping changes in the Cabinet and organisation.

Taking a cue from the AICC,Pawar,sources said,will drop almost half a dozen senior leaders who are facing charges of corruption and have performed badly in their districts during the drought. All those ministers who will be asked to contest the Lok Sabha selections are being persuaded to begin work in their respective constituency instead of working in the government. The list of such candidates includes PWD Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and minister of state for transport Gulabrao Deokar.

The young candidates likely to be inducted in the Cabinet or awarded a role in the organisation are Sashikant Shinde and Jitendra Awhad. Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil is also being considered. Chairman in the state council Vasant Davkhare will be replaced with new candidate.

