Reservation lottery for BMC polls to be held today

The lottery for the 236 ward reservations in the much-delayed Mumbai civic body election will be held on Tuesday at Bandra’s Rangsharda auditorium. The civic body is likely to start with the lottery process with a presentation, said a civic official, adding children from a municipal school will draw the letter.

As per the State Election Commission’s notification, a lottery will be drawn for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and general category seats for women.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) had last week issued orders to 14 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to hold the reservation lottery on May 31, without OBC seats.

While the ward reservation lottery will be held on May 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation will publish a draft ward reservation list on June 1. Following this, citizens and activists will get time till June 6 to submit their suggestions and objections to the ward reservation. The final ward reservation list will be published in the gazette on June 13.

In February, the BMC, then controlled by the Shiv Sena, conducted the delimitation exercise and increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236 and changed the ward boundaries. According to officials from BMC’s Election Department, the boundaries of 90 electoral wards have been changed. The lottery for the reservation for the new nine wards will also be held on Tuesday.

Of the 236 wards, 50 per cent, or, 118, are reserved for women, of which 109 are reserved for women in the general category, eight for SC and one for ST women candidates.

Of the nine new wards, three each are in the island city, its western suburb, and the eastern suburb. As per the civic body’s document, in the city, the E ward (Byculla, Madanpura), F-south (Parel, Seweree), and G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) have a new ward each.

In the western suburb, one ward each has been added to R-north (Dahisar), R-south (Kandivali), and K-east (Andheri, Jogeshwari) while in the eastern suburb, L ward (Kurla), N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli), and M-west (Chembur, Mahul) each have got a new ward. BMC officials said the new electoral wards were prepared as per the population ratio.