scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Researchers lose contact with 4th of 5 Olive Ridley turtles tagged for first time

Under the turtle monitoring project, five turtles — Prathama, Savani (on January 25), Vanashree, Rewa and Laxmi (on February 13 and 16) — were tagged with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs) which were fitted with epoxy resin on their carapace (hard shell) at Ratnagiri district coastline.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 1:35:34 am
Mumbai sea, turtles in Mumbai, Mumbai latest news, Indian ExpressThis was the first time that Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Maharashtra Coast were tagged and studied. (file)

RESEARCHERS HAVE been unable to reach the fourth of the five Olive Ridley turtles tagged from the Maharashtra coast. They had lost contact with three turtles since March.

The state-run Mangrove Foundation confirmed that researchers have lost contact with Rewa and suspected a transmitter failure. “On June 22, we lost the signal of turtle ‘Rewa’ which was tagged at Guhagar on 15 Feb, 22. Possibly, this is due to transmitter failure. She covered 2328 km distance and dived up to 330 m. Last located about 90 km off the coast of Karwar, Karnataka,” tweeted the Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra on August 2.

Under the turtle monitoring project, five turtles — Prathama, Savani (on January 25), Vanashree, Rewa and Laxmi (on February 13 and 16) — were tagged with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs) which were fitted with epoxy resin on their carapace (hard shell) at Ratnagiri district coastline.

Out of the five, researchers first lost contact with Laxmi on March 2. Since June 9, there was no signal from Prathama, the first turtle to be fitted with the transmitter at Velas beach. Saavani’s transmitter has gone silent and has not responded since June 5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More from Mumbai

Researchers from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and Mangrove foundation are tracking Vanashree, which is in the nearshore waters i.e., within 100km from the shoreline. This was the first time that Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Maharashtra Coast were tagged and studied.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:35:34 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement