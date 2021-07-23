Maharashtra floods: Rescue operation with helicopters begins in Mahad

The rescue teams including helicopters of Navy, three teams of National Disaster Response Force, two teams of coastguards and teams of local administration have reached Mahad for rescue operation after the water level receded on Friday morning.

According to the administration, due to the waterlogged highway and landslides at a few locations, the teams were unable to reach Mahad since Thursday morning. The official said that teams were sent using boats and the rescue operation has been started. “The helicopters of navy are making round in the region for the rescue operation. However, they are facing issues locating those who are stuck. We appeal to those who are stranded in the Mahad area to come on the terrace so that the helicopters can notice and rescue them by airlifting,” said an official from the Raigad disaster management team.

A view of the floods in Raigarh from a rescue helicopter. (Express Photo) A view of the floods in Raigarh from a rescue helicopter. (Express Photo)

The Savitri river started is overflowing and has crossed the normal level. The two highways Mangaon-Mahad and Goregaon-Dapoli which had to be closed have been opened for traffic after water started receding.

A landslide was reported from Mahad’s Taliye village in Raigad on Thursday around 6 pm and 30-32 houses have been buried under it. However, the local administration along with the teams of NDRF are yet to reach the location due to the heavy rainfall, waterlogging, mobile network connectivity issues and landslides making it difficult to ascertain the details of casualties.