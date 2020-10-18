Republic TV journalist questioned by police

The FIR was filed after the police reviewed a Republic TV news video clip which showed a person pushing a police constable from the back.

Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari was questioned by the police on Saturday after being booked on October 9 for allegedly obstructing the police and gathering a crowd during the BMC’s partial demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow last month.

A case was registered against Bhandari at Khar police station for allegedly using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties and disobeying orders issued by the police against forming a crowd.

The FIR was filed after the police reviewed a Republic TV news video clip which showed a person pushing a police constable from the back.

The constable who filed the complaint later told the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court that Bhandari was not the one who had pushed him.

He was granted anticipatory bail on October 15 after the court observed that “when the FIR was lodged, the public servant i.e. informant was not aware that he was deterred or prevented from discharging his duty as public servant. Only on the basis of video clip that inference was drawn.”

The court had directed Bhandari to attend the police station as and when required. The court also directed the police to release Bhandari on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and after furnishing a surety of the same amount, in the event that they arrested him.

Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector, Khar police station, said that Bhandari was called in only for questioning on Saturday. “We allowed him to leave in the evening after a few hours of questioning,” he said.

