Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchadani granted bail in TRP manipulation case

A magistrate court in Mumbai Wednesday granted bail to Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, arrested in the Television Rating Points manipulation case.

Khanchandani, who was arrested on Sunday, was granted bail on cash surety of Rs. 50000 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade in Mumbai.

This came after the sessions court Judge D E Kothalikar on December 14 made the observations while hearing Republic TV CFO S Sundaram’s anticipatory bail plea apprehending his arrest by Mumbai Police.

The sessions court took exception over the haste in which the Mumbai Police arrested Khanchandani and expressed displeasure that he was held a day before his plea for anticipatory bail was scheduled for a hearing. “What was the urgency to arrest him like this a day before, when the application was sub-judice?” the judge had asked Special Public Prosecutor Sishir Hirey.

The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch had arrested Republic TV’s Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani in the TRP manipulation case on Sunday, taking the total number of arrests to 13. The Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court later remanded Khanchandani in police custody for two days. Khanchandani, on Tuesday, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police told the court that it wished to interrogate Khanchandani to understand alleged payments made to multi-system operators and cable operators to boost TRP ratings. The investigators had alleged that Khanchandani was part of an internal WhatsApp group in which discussions on Logical Channel Number (LCN) would take place.

LCN is an identification number assigned to a TV channel, and the allegations against Republic TV CEO held in TRP case are that it allegedly used dual LCN, which allowed it to show up in the genre of ‘kids channels’, apart from the ‘news channels’ category, thus showing up at two places. Investigators have claimed that Khanchandani knew about these alleged LCN manipulations.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday assured the sessions court that it will not arrest Republic TV CFO S Sundaram in the case till December 21.

