Republic TV approaches HC, seeks quashing of FIR

The petition also seeks that the case being probed by the Mumbai Police crime branch be transferred to the CBI.

DAYS AFTER the Supreme Court asked Republic TV to approach the Bombay High Court against summons issued by Mumbai Police in connection with the investigation into charges of TRP fudging, the channel has approached the HC seeking quashing of the FIR against it. The petition also seeks that an interim stay be ordered on the investigation in the case and Mumbai Police be directed not to take any coercive steps against the channel or its employees.

The petition also seeks that the case being probed by the Mumbai Police crime branch be transferred to the CBI. The petition states Mumbai Police is “determined to falsely implicate” the channel and “silence news reporting” done by it. It adds the FIR filed against it is a violation of the fundamental rights of speech and expression.

The plea also seeks that the court order the CBI to initiate an inquiry against the Mumbai’s police commissioner, Param Bir Singh. It also seeks disciplinary proceedings against him claiming “gross dereliction of duty and abuse of power”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.