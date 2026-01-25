Republic Day 2026: Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains from Monday- routes, timings
Mumbai New AC Local Trains Routes, Timings: These AC EMU train services will further offer a more comfortable travel experience to passengers.
Written by Anish MondalUpdated: January 25, 2026 04:53 PM IST
3 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
These new AC local trains will replace existing non-AC services. (Image generated using AI)
Republic Day 2026, Mumbai suburban railway AC EMU Trains:Mumbai suburban rail network is set to get 26 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services from Monday, January 26. These train AC EMU train services will further offer a more comfortable travel experience to passengers. These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.
Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains
Of the 26 new AC local trains, Central Railway (CR) will introduce 14 services, while the remaining 12 will be rolled out by Western Railway (WR). In a statement, Central Railway said: “Will introduce 14 AC local services…with effect from 26.01.2026.”
While, according to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 12 more AC services are being augmented over WR by replacing existing non AC 12 car services.
Mumbai Suburban rail network: New AC local trains
The total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 94 ( 80 on the main line & 14 on the Harbour line). However, the total number of suburban train services on Central Railway will remain the same i.e. 1,820 services.
On the other hand, the total number of AC local train services on Western Railway will now be 121. The count of local train services run by Western Railway is 1406.
New AC local trains by Central Railway – Route, Timings
Central Railway’s new AC local trains will run on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line. A look at the full schedule of new AC local train services on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line route:
New AC Local Train Services: CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line
UP TRAINS
Sr.No
Train No
Code
From
Departure
To Station
Arrival
Remarks
1
98506
VVD 2
Vashi
04.15 hrs
Vadala Road
04.46 hrs
—
2
98020
PL 20
Panvel
06.17 hrs
CSMT
07.36 hrs
—
3
98058
PL 46
Panvel
09.09 hrs
CSMT
10.30 hrs
Morning Peak
4
98096
PLVD 24
Panvel
12.03 hrs
Vadala Road
13.04 hrs
—
5
98128
PL 100
Panvel
14.31 hrs
CSMT
15.50 hrs
—
6
98558
VVD 14
Vashi
16.55 hrs
Vadala Road
17.26 hrs
—
7
98184
PL 144
Panvel
18.37 hrs
CSMT
19.56 hrs
—
DOWN TRAINS
Sr.No
Train No
Code
From
Departure
To Station
Arrival
Remarks
1
98009
PLVD 1
Vadala Road
05.06 hrs
Panvel
06.08 hrs
—
2
98051
PL 43
CSMT
07.40 hrs
Panvel
09.00 hrs
—
3
98089
PL 73
CSMT
10.34 hrs
Panvel
11.54 hrs
—
4
98119
PLVD 21
Vadala Road
13.17 hrs
Panvel
14.20 hrs
—
5
98533
V 29
CSMT
15.54 hrs
Vashi
16.43 hrs
—
6
98181
PLVD 35
Vadala Road
17.30 hrs
Panvel
18.32 hrs
Evening Peak
7
98221
PL 175
CSMT
20.00 hrs
Panvel
21.21 hrs
Evening Peak
Express InfoGenIE
New AC local trains by Western Railway – Route, Timings
In a statement, the Western Railway stated that out of the additional 12 services being introduced, 6 services are in UP direction and 6 services are in DOWN direction.
Story continues below this ad
In the UP direction, there are 2 services each between Virar – Churchgate & Goregaon – Churchgate and one service each between Borivali – Churchgate & Bhayandar – Churchgate. Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there are 2 services each between Churchgate – Virar & Churchgate – Goregaon and one service each between Churchgate – Bhayandar & Churchgate – Borivali.
Western Railway: 12 Additional Air-Conditioned EMU Services
New Services: Details of UP and DOWN AC EMU trains between Churchgate and various stations
UP TRAINS (6 Services)
Sr. No.
Originating
Destination
MODE
Station
Departure
Station
Arrival
1
Goregaon
05:14
Churchgate
06:11
SLOW
2
Borivali
07:25
Churchgate
08:20
FAST
3
Virar
10:08
Churchgate
11:27
FAST
4
Bhayandar
12:44
Churchgate
13:48
FAST
5
Virar
15:45
Churchgate
17:09
SLOW
6
Goregaon
19:06
Churchgate
20:01
SLOW
DOWN TRAINS (6 Services)
Sr. No.
Originating
Destination
MODE
Station
Departure
Station
Arrival
1
Churchgate
06:14
Borivali
07:19
SLOW
2
Churchgate
08:27
Virar
09:51
FAST
3
Churchgate
11:30
Bhayandar
12:31
FAST
4
Churchgate
13:52
Virar
15:36
SLOW
5
Churchgate
17:57
Goregaon
18:51
SLOW
6
Churchgate
20:07
Goregaon
21:02
SLOW
Total: 12 AC EMU Services | 6 UP trains (towards Churchgate) + 6 DOWN trains (from Churchgate) | FAST and SLOW services available
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More