Republic Day 2026: Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains from Monday- routes, timings

Mumbai New AC Local Trains Routes, Timings: These AC EMU train services will further offer a more comfortable travel experience to passengers.

google-preferred-btn
These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.These new AC local trains will replace existing non-AC services. (Image generated using AI)

Republic Day 2026, Mumbai suburban railway AC EMU Trains: Mumbai suburban rail network is set to get 26 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services from Monday, January 26. These train AC EMU train services will further offer a more comfortable travel experience to passengers. These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.

Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains

Of the 26 new AC local trains, Central Railway (CR) will introduce 14 services, while the remaining 12 will be rolled out by Western Railway (WR). In a statement, Central Railway said: “Will introduce 14 AC local services…with effect from 26.01.2026.”

Also Read | Mumbai suburban railway: ICF to develop 2 non-AC local trains equipped with automatic door closure system

While, according to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 12 more AC services are being augmented over WR by replacing existing non AC 12 car services.

Mumbai Suburban rail network: New AC local trains

The total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 94 ( 80 on the main line & 14 on the Harbour line). However, the total number of suburban train services on Central Railway will remain the same i.e. 1,820 services.

On the other hand, the total number of AC local train services on Western Railway will now be 121. The count of local train services run by Western Railway is 1406.

Also Read | India’s first Push-Pull Rajdhani Express marks 7 years of service – check route, stoppages, timings

New AC local trains by Central Railway – Route, Timings

Central Railway’s new AC local trains will run on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line. A look at the full schedule of new AC local train services on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line route:

New AC Local Train Services: CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line

UP TRAINS
Sr.No Train No Code From Departure To Station Arrival Remarks
1 98506 VVD 2 Vashi 04.15 hrs Vadala Road 04.46 hrs
2 98020 PL 20 Panvel 06.17 hrs CSMT 07.36 hrs
3 98058 PL 46 Panvel 09.09 hrs CSMT 10.30 hrs Morning Peak
4 98096 PLVD 24 Panvel 12.03 hrs Vadala Road 13.04 hrs
5 98128 PL 100 Panvel 14.31 hrs CSMT 15.50 hrs
6 98558 VVD 14 Vashi 16.55 hrs Vadala Road 17.26 hrs
7 98184 PL 144 Panvel 18.37 hrs CSMT 19.56 hrs
DOWN TRAINS
Sr.No Train No Code From Departure To Station Arrival Remarks
1 98009 PLVD 1 Vadala Road 05.06 hrs Panvel 06.08 hrs
2 98051 PL 43 CSMT 07.40 hrs Panvel 09.00 hrs
3 98089 PL 73 CSMT 10.34 hrs Panvel 11.54 hrs
4 98119 PLVD 21 Vadala Road 13.17 hrs Panvel 14.20 hrs
5 98533 V 29 CSMT 15.54 hrs Vashi 16.43 hrs
6 98181 PLVD 35 Vadala Road 17.30 hrs Panvel 18.32 hrs Evening Peak
7 98221 PL 175 CSMT 20.00 hrs Panvel 21.21 hrs Evening Peak
Express InfoGenIE

New AC local trains by Western Railway – Route, Timings

In a statement, the Western Railway stated that out of the additional 12 services being introduced, 6 services are in UP direction and 6 services are in DOWN direction.

Story continues below this ad

In the UP direction, there are 2 services each between Virar – Churchgate & Goregaon – Churchgate and o­ne service each between Borivali – Churchgate & Bhayandar – Churchgate. Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there are 2 services each between Churchgate – Virar & Churchgate – Goregaon and o­ne service each between Churchgate – Bhayandar & Churchgate – Borivali.

 

Western Railway: 12 Additional Air-Conditioned EMU Services

New Services: Details of UP and DOWN AC EMU trains between Churchgate and various stations
UP TRAINS (6 Services)
Sr. No. Originating Destination MODE
  Station Departure Station Arrival  
1 Goregaon 05:14 Churchgate 06:11 SLOW
2 Borivali 07:25 Churchgate 08:20 FAST
3 Virar 10:08 Churchgate 11:27 FAST
4 Bhayandar 12:44 Churchgate 13:48 FAST
5 Virar 15:45 Churchgate 17:09 SLOW
6 Goregaon 19:06 Churchgate 20:01 SLOW
DOWN TRAINS (6 Services)
Sr. No. Originating Destination MODE
  Station Departure Station Arrival  
1 Churchgate 06:14 Borivali 07:19 SLOW
2 Churchgate 08:27 Virar 09:51 FAST
3 Churchgate 11:30 Bhayandar 12:31 FAST
4 Churchgate 13:52 Virar 15:36 SLOW
5 Churchgate 17:57 Goregaon 18:51 SLOW
6 Churchgate 20:07 Goregaon 21:02 SLOW
Total: 12 AC EMU Services | 6 UP trains (towards Churchgate) + 6 DOWN trains (from Churchgate) | FAST and SLOW services available
Express InfoGenIE
 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement