Republic Day 2026: Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains from Monday- routes, timings

Republic Day 2026, Mumbai suburban railway AC EMU Trains: Mumbai suburban rail network is set to get 26 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services from Monday, January 26. These train AC EMU train services will further offer a more comfortable travel experience to passengers. These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.

Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains

Of the 26 new AC local trains, Central Railway (CR) will introduce 14 services, while the remaining 12 will be rolled out by Western Railway (WR). In a statement, Central Railway said: “Will introduce 14 AC local services…with effect from 26.01.2026.”

While, according to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 12 more AC services are being augmented over WR by replacing existing non AC 12 car services.