‘Reports of rift in police dept did not amount to public mischief’: Bombay HC quashes FIR against Solapur journalist

The Bombay High Court Friday, while granting relief to a journalist from Solapur, noted that news reports by him about rifts within two sections of the police department will not amount to an offence under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak on May 6 allowed a petition filed by Amol Kashinath Vyavhare, a journalist from Solapur, seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him for publishing news articles. As per police, the two articles published in a Marathi newspaper pertained to a rift among officers of two departments of Solapur police.

The articles referred to alleged raids by the crime branch wherein some police personnel were found drunk, and claimed that there was a tussle between officers from the city crime branch and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The articles said the police staff attached to the crime branch office were not following instructions of senior crime branch officers but were loyal to the DCP.

In light of this, on June 1, 2018, the DCP lodged a complaint with Sadar Bazar Police station against the reporter for offences punishable under Sections 505(2) and 500 (defamation) of the IPC, among others. The prosecution claimed that news articles were defamatory and tried to create differences between the two sections of the police department.

The bench observed that by reading the said news reports, “Any person will certainly form an opinion about the rift between the police personnel and same may not give a good message about overall functioning of the Police Commissionerate, Solapur.”

“It is also true that it will create alarm among members of the society to the effect whether the Solapur City Police are in a position to protect their interest in case of need and whether they are competent to maintain law and order,” it added. However, the same would not be sufficient to attract offence under Section 505 (2) of IPC, it noted.

“The provisions of the sub-section are very clear. Alarming news or rumour must relate to the subjects including relation, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste and community. The subject of the two news articles does not relate to any of the categories mentioned in Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code,” the bench held.