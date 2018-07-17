Repeat offender convicted by POCSO court for raping minor

A man was convicted by POSCO court in Mumbai for raping a minor girl in 2014. (Representational Image) A man was convicted by POSCO court in Mumbai for raping a minor girl in 2014. (Representational Image)

A special POCSO court in Mumbai on Tuesday convicted a 35-year-old man for raping a minor girl in 2014 in the metropolis’ Sion area and the prosecution sought the death penalty as he was a repeat offender with 11 similar cases registered against his name. Ayyas Ansari was convicted by Additional Sessions Judge M A Baraliya for the offences under Section 376 (rape) 377 (unnatural offences) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The quantum of punishment will be delivered on Wednesday. Special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, said that the prosecution had sought the death penalty for Ansari as today’s conviction was his third and he had, in all, 11 such cases registered against his name.

She said the incident, for which Ansari was convicted today, happened in 2014 in Mumbai’s Sion area. Ansari had introduced himself to the victim as a friend of her father and told her that he needed to give her a number as instructed by her father. He further told the victim, who was returning from school, that she needed to come with him to his office as the number was noted down there. Ansari then took the girl to a secluded spot nearby and raped her, Sharma said.

The special public prosecutor said that Ansari was arrested on the basis of a sketch made on the description provided by the victim. Eleven witnesses were examined during the course of the trial.

