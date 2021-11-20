Repealing farm laws will prove detrimental for farmers: Maharashtra BJP chief

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to repeal the three farm laws as the latter was left with no other choice. Patil added that such a decision will prove detrimental for the farmers.

Patil said, “We still believe farm laws were necessary. These laws were framed keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. The implementation of the farm laws would have brought prosperity to farmers.

“Unfortunately, Prime minister Narendra Modi had to repeal these farm laws under unavoidable circumstances. There was no alternative.”

He further added, “I come from a family of farmers. As a son of a farmer, I am anguished over the developments.”

The Maharashtra BJP chief said that the farm laws had helped increase farmers’ earnings. “They had the mechanism to stop exploitation of farmers. There were proper checks and balances in the interest of farmers. These laws would have brought prosperity to the agriculture sector,” he said.

“However, a small group of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh protested against these laws. It is unfortunate that the farmers could not be convinced. We did not succeed to impress the significance of the farm laws to the protestors. The developments also show how one group influenced the decision for the entire country. Despite court rulings, these protests continued,” the BJP leader added.

Patil signed off by saying, “Majority of farmers did not support these agitations. Under the farm laws, farmers had the freedom to sell their crops outside APMC markets. They could sell their crops anywhere without any pressure and ensure higher returns. The laws had the provision for contract farming, which would have benefited farmers financially and made farming sustainable. A section is rejoicing, but most farmers will stand to lose after the PM’s announcement.”