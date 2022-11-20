Repair of govt boys’ hostel: Students call off protest, likely to be shifted to rented building in Mumbai

Following a week-long protest, students staying at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule government boys’ hostel in Jogeshwari are likely to be shifted to a rented-building in the same area.

Last week, the students had started a protest over the “dangerous” condition of the hostel building and a proposal to shift them to distant suburbs during its redevelopment.

Earlier this week, the students were informed that a building has been identified in Jogeshwari and a proposal to rent it has been sent to the state social welfare department, which runs the hostel. The hostel offers merit-based free accommodation to students from reserved categories and those who have secured admissions in colleges away from their hometowns.

The letter dated November 15, written by Commissioner (Social Welfare) Prashant Narnaware, stated: “A Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp Ltd (SPPL) building in Chandiwala Compound is available in Jogeshwari where 90 rooms can be rented to accommodate 150 students. This will ensure students get to stay in Jogeshwari and will not suffer any academic loss.”

Built 42 years ago, the hostel is overdue for repair, according to a third party audit. As the department has to redevelop the hostel to offer a bigger facility, students were initially asked to move to other hostels in Thane and Bhiwandi. Complaining of multiple instances of plasters falling off from the ceiling, many students had moved their bedding in the common area. The Indian Express had last week reported about it.

“We were demanding an alternative arrangement in Jogeshwari, considering travel to our colleges. Shifting to Thane or Bhiwandi was not a feasible and would have impacted our studies,” said a student representative, adding that they have withdrawn the protest temporarily. The proposal to shift them to a rented-building in Jogeshwari awaits nod from the department, the student said.