Reopening Gokhale bridge: IIT & VJTI differ on stability, says BMC

The BMC said on Wednesday that reports submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, and the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) have different opinions on the structural stability of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri, which has been shut for traffic movement since November 7.

Therefore, the decision on reopening the bridge will be taken up after studying the reports thoroughly, said P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects).

“Though both the institutes have said the bridge could be reopened temporarily for vehicular and pedestrian movement, yet there are certain clauses that both have recommended, which differ from each other,” he added.

“Both reports have laid out certain conditions and recommendations that we need to assess and also examine the technical interpretation suggested by them before we can decide the next course of action. This will take some time and the bridges department has already started studying the reports,” Velrasu said.

He added, “The IIT-Mumbai’s report states that pedestrian and movement of light vehicles could be allowed only in the two middle lanes, while the VJTI report suggested reinstatement of temporary support on the bridge, following which the bridge should be temporarily restarted for pedestrians and light vehicles. Also, the VJTI report suggested filling of cracks while IIT’s recommendation on this is not the same. We need some time to study the clauses and then only will be able to come to a conclusion.”

Moreover, while the IIT report has stated that no repair of slabs, RC girders bearings and piers is required and that if strengthening work is being taken up, it should be done only after stalling traffic movement, VJTI had recommended repair works in 12 parts in the bridge.

While BMC officials didn’t give a time-frame on the reopening of the bridge, Velrasu said that it will be done at the earliest. “I will soon chair a meeting with concerned officials after they finish assessment of the reports and then we will take a decision,” he added.

Advertisement

The BMC has floated a Rs 84-crore tender for reconstructing the new bridge and the design for the same has already been approved by IIT-Mumbai. The BMC has also disbursed Rs 17 crore to the Railways for demolishing the bridge. Velrasu said BMC aims at restarting the two arms of the bridge by May 2023.