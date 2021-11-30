Maharashtra: Reopen pre-primary schools too, parents write to CM

AFTER THE state government approved the proposal to reopen all classes from 1 to 7 from December 1, a group of parents from the city has now appealed to the state government to reopen pre-primary or kindergarten schools from December 1. In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the parents thanked him for understanding the needs of children and reopening in-person classes for Classes 1 to 7 and appealed to reopen schools for pre-primary as well.

“Our smallest children who go to pre-primary urgently need to get back to school. They are in their most formative years and not being in school is causing serious distress as their learning is all sensory through touch, feel, play and experience and they are not able to learn anything on a screen. They have already lost out on 21 months of this important learning and are suffering immensely,” reads the letter.

The letter states that 10,000 parents/citizens are in support of the reopening of all the classes. The parents’ group has also begun an online campaign, ‘Open Mumbai Schools Now’, across social media platforms. Parents have stated that the children are safer in school than in crowded play areas, movie theatres, parties, airplanes.

Last week, the state cabinet gave its nod to reopen all classes in the physical mode. Students admitted to Class 1 in 2020 and this year have been attending online classes only. However, a final decision on reopening classes 1 to 7 in the city will be taken by the municipal commissioner.

Parents have also appealed to the state government to ensure that schools reopen classes 1 to 7 within a week of December 1. “We need your help to give schools not more than 7 days to start opening up after the allowance of starting classes. If government schools can open diligently, why are private schools unable to do so? They have higher fees and resources and should be easily able to do so.”