‘Renaming smaller cities a political move to polarise society on religious lines’

Saying that ‘renaming smaller cities was a political move to polarise the society on religious lines, which never helps the common people’, Samajwadi Party (SP) state president Abu Azmi said on Sunday, “Rather than renaming just two to three cities… rename Maharashtra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

“There are just three cities — Aurangabad, Osmanabad and Ahmednagar — which are named after Mughal rulers,” Azmi said, adding that the SP was not in favour of renaming of the cities.

“If they (government) want to rename (cities), let’s name Maharashtra after Shivaji Maharaj. We will support that… 40 per cent of the Armymen serving the warrior king (Shivaji Maharaj) were from the Muslim community,” Azmi said.