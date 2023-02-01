Renaming Aurangabad, Osmanabad: High court asks govt | ‘Without objection & suggestion how can govt resolution be implemented by state’

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to inform whether it had invited suggestions and objections before forwarding the decision of state Cabinet to the Union government on changing the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities.

However, after the petitioner sought a stay on the Cabinet decision, pending hearing of the plea, the HC refused to grant any immediate relief stating that as it would take time to get an approval for the same from the Union Government.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne were hearing batch of pleas challenging the decision of the Cabinet decision.

The decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv was taken during the Cabinet meeting of then Maha Vikas Aghadi government on June 29, 2022, hours before Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister.

Later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had claimed that as the MVA took the decisions when it was in minority, the same decisions were illegal. On July 16, last year, the government led by Shinde gave its approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

The HC was informed that the Union Government had just received the proposal on renaming the two districts and has not called for objections against the same yet.

Advocates Yusuf Muchhala and Pradnya Talekar, appearing for the petitioners, said the state failed to follow guidelines framed by the Union government and despite the Centre not taking a final decision, the state has implemented its decision and did not even call for objections after receiving the name change proposal from civic bodies. It is instead addressing the districts and cities by their new names, they added.

Talekar also referred to a communication addressed by the under secretary (Public Health), referring to the offices of the Osmanabad district civil surgeon and district health officer as “District Civil Surgeon, Dharashiv” and “District Health Officer, Dharashiv”.

The HC asked the government, “If the name is not officially changed then how can it be done? Can there be a name change in official communications (by under secretary) without completion of the official process?… Without objection and suggestion how can government resolution be implemented by the state?”

Seeking its response, the high court has posted the next hearing on February 15.