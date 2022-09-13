Removed 27,206 illegal hoardings in special drive, collected Rs 7.23 cr as fines: Maharashtra govt tells Bombay High Court

Maharashtra government in a reply filed on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it conducted a special drive on August 3-4 in the municipal corporation areas in the state, except areas under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in which 27,206 illegal hoardings and banners were removed and Rs 7.23 crore in fines were recovered from the violators and nine FIRs were filed. The court was told a special drive was conducted in the BMC area for 10 days from August 3-13 and removed 1,693 illegal banners and hoardings and 168 criminal complaints/FIRs were filed against the defaulters.

In municipal council areas, a total of 686 illegal hoardings were removed and Rs 30,800 was collected in fines and one FIR was registered, the report said. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted the report by the state government and informed the court that various illegal hoardings were erected during the Ganesh Utsav and there will be a special drive to remove them.

The HC also asked the government to consider the suggestion by advocate Manoj Shirsat representing one of the intervenors that the hoardings or banners can have a QR code featuring details of the printer, the name of the customer commissioning such printing, permission number given by the municipal or revenue authority, number of copies. The details can be used by the authorities or police while taking action against violators. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik has been hearing pleas, including a contempt plea initiated by the HC on its own, claiming non-compliance with its 2017 orders to pull down illegal hoardings.

The bench asked the concerned corporations to file affidavits on insufficient measures against illegal hoardings and posted further hearing to October 13.