Remove TDP minister from Civil Aviation till probe ends, says Rohit Pawar

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded a criminal investigation into the January 28 aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and sought the removal of Union Civil Aviation Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader K Rammohan Naidu from the portfolio until the inquiry is completed.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, his second on the issue, Pawar alleged that the minister and his party have proven “friendly” relations with the owners of VSR Ventures, which operated the crashed aircraft, and said a fair inquiry is unlikely while the minister continues in office.

He also alleged a nexus between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and VSR Ventures, claiming that the probe was being delayed to shield the company and its investors through backdated documentation. Pawar demanded the constitution of a high level monitoring panel to oversee the investigation. “This committee should include former bureaucrats, former judges, Lok Sabha’s leader of opposition since Maharashtra does not have LoP and family members. And the probe should be monitored by this committee,” he demanded.