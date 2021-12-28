Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Case registered against Hindu seer in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra’s Akola district have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of Akola, made the remarks on Sunday during an event at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. In the speech, Kalicharan is also heard making speeches asking “Sanatani Hindus” to arm themselves and one of them also hailing Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi.

Based on a complaint from Congress leader, Prashant Gawande, an FIR has been registered under sections 294 (obscene act) and 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) of the IPC at the city Kotwali police station in Akola on Monday night. Gawande told The Indian Express, “Kalicharan is a criminal with several crimes against him. Such derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken as per law.”

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested. “The MVA government will seek a report about the comments (of Kalicharan Maharaj) and take stern action,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said.

The case is being transferred to Raipur. “We are transferring the case to Raipur as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction,” said Vikas Patil, inspector, City Kotwali police station in Akola district.

An FIR is also registered against Kalicharan in Raipur.