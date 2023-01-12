scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Remarks made by ministers on letters and memorandums shouldn’t be considered as order: Maharashtra Government Resolution

The Government Resolution states the concerned department and administration should look into such letters, applications or memorandums as per rules, laws and regulations, and circulation of the concerned authorities before taking a decision.

Eknath Shinde. (File)
The Maharashtra Government’s General Administration Department (GAD), earlier this week, issued a Government Resolution (GR) instructing state officials not to consider the remarks and signs made by chief ministers, deputy chief minister, and other ministers on letters, applications or memorandums given by citizens as final orders.

It outlines the process to deal with such letters and applications which has remarks by CM, DCM, and other ministers, considering the fact that many MLAs, MPs or MLAs get such memorandums or letters from ministers but the requests made in the letters are not according to the given provisions, rules, and regulations.

“Ministers write remarks on letters and memorandums based on the information provided in the letters and citizens or elected representatives. The GR states that in no case should the remarks of the CM, DCM or minister be construed as a final order as it can lead to confusion and inconsistencies in the policies and orders. To avoid technical errors and the issues arising out of it, the GR has been issued,” said an official.

The Government Resolution directs such requests with signs or remarks by ministers should be accepted or rejected only after checking whether it follows existing policies, rules and laws. In case of rejection of these requests, the concerned minister who has given a remark should be informed about the reasons, it adds.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:08 IST
