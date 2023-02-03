scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Remarks on judiciary, collegium: Bombay HC likely to hear PIL against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rijiju on Feb 9

The PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association has claimed that the conduct of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has ‘lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public’

bombay high court pil jagdeep dhankhar kiren rijijuThe plea said a “frontal attack is launched on the judiciary in the most insulting and derogatory language without using any recourse available under the Constitution”. (File)

A division bench of the Bombay High Court led by acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala is likely to hear on February 9 a PIL by a lawyers’ organisation seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over their public comments “showing lack of faith in the Constitution by attacking institutions, including the Supreme Court”.

The praecipe was moved by the petitioner organisation and the plea was mentioned before the bench on Thursday, which said that it will hear it on February 9.

The PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association through its chairman Ahmed Abidi claimed that the conduct of Vice President Dhankhar and Rijiju has “lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public”.

Rijiju has repeatedly questioned the collegium system even as Vice President Dhankhar raised the “basic structure” doctrine on the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature and called the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty.

The plea said a “frontal attack is launched on the judiciary in the most insulting and derogatory language without using any recourse available under the Constitution”.

The plea stated, “The Vice President and the law minister are attacking the collegium system as well as the doctrine of basic structure openly in a public platform. This kind of unbecoming behaviour by respondents who are holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the public at large.”

The plea filed through advocate Eknath Dhokale said Vice President Dhankhar and Rijiju “attacked the Constitution with complete impunity”.

It claimed that both have disqualified themselves from holding any Constitutional positions by expressing a lack of faith in the Constitution.

The PIL sought direction to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju from discharging their duties as Vice President and Union minister, respectively. Pending hearing and final disposal of the plea, direction is sought to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju “from making derogatory, insulting and objectionable utterances showing their lack of faith in the Constitution of India and the judiciary established by law”, it said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:39 IST
