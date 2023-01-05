Remarks by Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad on historical figures give BJP opportunity to counter MVA

The recent remarks by Opposition leaders like Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad on historical figures like Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal ruler Aurangzeb seem to have given the ruling BJP in Maharashtra a much-needed opportunity to launch a counterattack against the Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena and it Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.

This comes after the MVA had put the BJP on the defence with a scathing attack alleging “disrespectful statements” against the “heroes of the state”.

But the recent remarks made by former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar that Sambhaji Maharaj (eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj) should not be called “Dharmaveer” and Jitendra Awhad that Aurangzeb was not a “Hindu hater” have put the MVA in a tight corner.

It has come as a major setback for the MVA in its efforts to project the BJP and Shinde faction as disrespectful towards state icons like Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and others ahead of the civic elections in the state.

While some NCP leaders like MLC like Amol Mitkari, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are openly supporting the statement made by Ajit Pawar, other MVA leaders are distancing themselves from it.

According to political analysts, the MVA had successfully managed to corner the BJP and the Shinde faction over the statements made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other BJP leaders against some of the state icons.

“With the BJP not asking for Koshyari’s resignation nor condemning his statements had helped the MVA in weaving the narrative that BJP was shielding the individuals who had insulted Shivaji. But around the same time, the statements made by Ajit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad have turned the tables and the BJP is using the same move to counter the MVA and put it on the backfoot,” they said.

The BJP, Shinde faction and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have now started alleging that statements are being made for the appeasement of Muslims to get their votes. The BJP and Shinde faction leaders termed MVA as “anti-Hindu” and questioned the NCP’s loyalty, asking whether it has accepted Mughal Shahi.

MVA leaders, however, say that the protests by the BJP are attempts to polarise people over religion ahead of elections.

Earlier also, the BJP had attempted to counter the MVA citing some of the statements made by Sena leader Sushma Andhare on Maharashtra’s saints and Varkari Sampraday.

Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve, however, clarified that Sena did not support the statements made by NCP leaders and that the ideologies of all the MVA allies are not the same. “There is a difference of ideologies in our allies. We have never said that our ideologies are same,” Danve said.

“The NCP is insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and praising Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb destroyed many temples in Maharashtra and tortured women,” said Chief Minister Shinde.

At the convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad in November, Koshyari said, “If somebody asks you who is your favourite hero, then there is no need to go outside. There are plenty in Maharashtra. Shivaji is a thing of the past era. I am talking about a new era. You will get many, from Dr Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will get them here.”

Later, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodh compared Shivaji’s Agra escape with CM Shinde’s defection from the Uddhav-led Sena, which was followed by another senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil stating “even stalwarts like Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule had to beg for funds to build educational institutions”.

In an already charged atmosphere, the use of the term “beg” by Patil did not go down well.

The statement evoked angry reactions from across the political and social spectrum, and stoked controversy in Maharashtra with Opposition MVA taking out a day-long rally on December 17 demanding the removal of Koshyari. It also protested during the Assembly’s Winter Session in Nagpur.

Amid this, Pawar made the remarks in the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur Friday that it was is incorrect to call Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ‘Dharmaveer’.

“We always refer to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘Swaraj Rakshak’. But some people are calling him ‘Dharmaveer’. It is incorrect. Sambhaji Maharaj never championed the cause of any particular religion. His sacrifice and work were for national welfare,” he said.

This evoked strong reactions from the BJP and the Shinde faction, followed by protests demanding an apology from Pawar.

While defending the statement of Pawar, who is also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in Assembly, NCP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad stoked new controversy by calling Mughal emperor Aurangzeb “not a Hindu hater”.

“He (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) was brought to Bahadurgad where his eyes were removed. Close to Bahadurgad Fort, there was a Vishnu Ttemple. Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu. If he was anti-Hindu he would have demolished that temple too (Vishnu temple),” Awhad said while addressing a press conference Monday.