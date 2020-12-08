Remarks against CM, Aaditya: Bombay HC seeks to know stand taken by other democracies on social media posts

The Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought to know what stand democratic countries across the world have taken regarding allegedly offensive posts or statements found on social media platforms for academic purposes.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik made the query while hearing a plea filed by Navi Mumbai resident Sunaina Holey (38), who was booked for allegedly making offensive remarks on social media against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray in July.

Holey has sought interim protection from arrest and quashing of all FIRs and charges levelled against her.

The Mumbai and Palghar police have filed three FIRs against Holey, after several persons, including Yuva Sena member Rohan Chavan, filed police complaints against her. She was booked under sections 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Adjourning the hearing due to paucity of time until December 14, Justice Shinde said, “In the entire world, how many democratic countries are there such as India? And what is the stand those countries have taken on such tweets, WhatsApp messages or any criticism, and to what extent… give details for academic purpose.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.