Remark taken out of context, says minister Thakur as ‘praise’ for Pawar draws Sena’s ire

A day after Congress minister Yashomati Thakur praised Sharad Pawar, saying “the situation would have been different in Maharashtra” had the NCP chief been the CM, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed displeasure over the remarks, sources said. Meanwhile, after the Sena reacted sharply to her statement, Thakur said her remarks were taken out of context.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief was in Amravati on Sunday for a programme which was also attended by Thakur, the Women and Child Development Minister and Guardian Minister of the district.

“Sharad Pawar was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times. Had he been the CM today, the situation of the state would have been different… No matter how many arrows are fired, Pawar is with us, that is why the Maharashtra government is stable,” Thakur had said during the programme.

Sources in the Sena said that Thakur’s remarks appeared to question Thackeray and also indicated that there was a gap between the CM and ministers of the state’s ruling MVA alliance. Hence, her statement has not gone down well with the CM who has expressed his unhappiness over it, sources added.

“Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been made the CM with the consent of all parties of the MVA. So, we do not want to escalate the controversy over what Thakur says about him. But she should propose to make Sharad Pawar the president of UPA. Pawar’s experience will be useful for the entire country. Will she give such a proposal?” said Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council.

Thakur, for her part, said, “Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and my statement meant that Maharashtra always needs his guidance.”