Remark against Pawar stalls proceedings

Heated exchanges between MLAs of ruling BJP and Opposition NCP over alleged disrespectful reference made in connection to the latter’s president, Sharad Pawar, led to stalling of the state Assembly for 10 minutes on Thursday.

While speaking on the congratulatory resolution over the Governor’s speech, a group of BJP MLAs objected to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad’s reference to ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Amid BJP’s sloganeering, Awhad pointed out that protesting BJP MLA Ram Satpute should remember and thank Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave him his reserved constituency.

Satpute objected to Awhad’s statement saying he knows that Ambedkar gave him reservation and went on to make certain remarks about Sharad Pawar, leading to a protest by NCP MLAs who sought an apology from Satpute.

The NCP MLAs were joined by Opposition MLAs in demanding that Satpute’s unnecessary references be expunged from the proceedings. Protem Speaker Yogesh Sagar went on to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that he will check the records and remove the reference. NCP MLAs, however, continued to protest and demanded an apology from Sapute.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, said: “Like ours, even you have leaders against whom certain words can be said. This will further escalate. We can also make statements against their leaders.”

Following this, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar went on to apologise on Satpute’s behalf. “We also do not support objectionable comments against Sharad Pawar. No senior leader should be subjected to this. I, on behalf of BJP, apologise if Ram Satpute said anything objectionable,” he said.

As NCP continued its protest, Satpute said, “I have been given reservation by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and not by any leader. But if my reference to any leader has hurt the sentiments of the House, then I apologise.”