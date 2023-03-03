scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Remark against Pawar stalls proceedings

Amid BJP's sloganeering, Awhad pointed out that protesting BJP MLA Ram Satpute should remember and thank Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave him his reserved constituency.

Sharad Pawar, ajit pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jitendra Awhad, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsNCP’s Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar at the Assembly on Thursday. Deepak Joshi
Heated exchanges between MLAs of ruling BJP and Opposition NCP over alleged disrespectful reference made in connection to the latter’s president, Sharad Pawar, led to stalling of the state Assembly for 10 minutes on Thursday.

While speaking on the congratulatory resolution over the Governor’s speech, a group of BJP MLAs objected to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad’s reference to ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Satpute objected to Awhad’s statement saying he knows that Ambedkar gave him reservation and went on to make certain remarks about Sharad Pawar, leading to a protest by NCP MLAs who sought an apology from Satpute.

The NCP MLAs were joined by Opposition MLAs in demanding that Satpute’s unnecessary references be expunged from the proceedings. Protem Speaker Yogesh Sagar went on to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that he will check the records and remove the reference. NCP MLAs, however, continued to protest and demanded an apology from Sapute.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, said: “Like ours, even you have leaders against whom certain words can be said. This will further escalate. We can also make statements against their leaders.”

Following this, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar went on to apologise on Satpute’s behalf. “We also do not support objectionable comments against Sharad Pawar. No senior leader should be subjected to this. I, on behalf of BJP, apologise if Ram Satpute said anything objectionable,” he said.

As NCP continued its protest, Satpute said, “I have been given reservation by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and not by any leader. But if my reference to any leader has hurt the sentiments of the House, then I apologise.”

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 01:30 IST
10 purchase centres for onions have come up, Fadnavis tells Assembly

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
