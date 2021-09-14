Remark against Maharashtra CM: Narayan Rane visits Raigad SP’s office

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 2:21:09 am
Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane visited the Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) headquarters in Alibaug on Monday in connection with an FIR registered against him for his “slap” remark regarding Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
SP Ashok Dudhe confirmed the development. An officer from Mahad police station, where the case was registered, said, “He had come to the SP office in Alibaug for 15 to 20 minutes. The visit is part of his bail conditions. He has to make a visit before police once a month.”
Rane was arrested and granted bail on August 24.
