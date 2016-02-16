Remains of the Make in India night: Cranes stuck in sand, hydraulic arms popping out

The workers trying to retrieve what ever they can from the Charred Remains of the stage and the two cranes used to fix up lighting. The workers trying to retrieve what ever they can from the Charred Remains of the stage and the two cranes used to fix up lighting.

TWO charred cranes, fully damaged and their tyres having completely melted, are the only remnants left, a day after the fire. With the bare skeleton of the burnt stage, green rooms and lounge dismantled and the last of the red carpets packed off, the two cranes are the remnants of a night of embarrassment.

Stuck in sand, the two cranes continued to be a challenge for the authorities. The organisers, Wizcraft, had sub-contracted the operation of the cranes to Super Crane Services, which had brought four hydraulic cranes to the venue. Two of these cranes on the left side of the stage were majorly damaged in the fire because the wind direction was southwards. There were close to 100 spotlights for the performances which these cranes were holding.

On Monday, authorities and contractors were assessing the damage to the cranes and deliberating on the way to remove them from the shore. “The front tyres of both the cranes have completely burnt. The engines too have been damaged. The hydraulic equipment has all opened up. Till the engine starts, it cannot be compacted back into the vehicle. It would be very difficult to tow the vehicle with the jibs hanging out,” said Nadeem Hasan, one of the contractors. The authorities have cordoned off the area near the cranes with barricades to prevent any damage in case of a collapse of the equipment. Police officials from DB Marg also assessed the cranes on Monday afternoon as part of their investigation.

“We had imported these cranes for Rs one crore each. There is no insurance,” said Rafique Shaikh who had rented out the cranes to Wizcraft. He is now waiting for the production members to assist him in transporting the cranes out of Girgaum Chowpatty. “We have called the mechanic. Along with the tyres, the back portion of the crane has also burnt. The crane can neither move on its own nor can it be lifted,” he said.

He also claimed that he had signed no contract for compensating damages, if any, with the production house.

