Religious leaders’ seminar looks at ‘dharma’ in ‘times of intolerance’

The Aman-o-Insaaf Morcha organised a seminar — ‘Adharma in the name of Dharma’ — at the Mumbai Press Club on Thursday, with an aim to bring together leaders from different religious communities “to stand against the increasing hatred and intolerance across the country”.

Leaders from several religious communities talked about the meaning and significance of ‘dharma’. Baba Satyanamdas from Udasin Ashram, Goregaon, said, “At present, the situation in our country is bad. ‘Sanatan dharm’ is against violence, and it respects women…” Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, General Secretary of All India Ulema Council, said, “We plan to go to every locality and spread our message of peace.”