Religion should never divide people, says Archbishop of Bombay

Maintaining that religion should never divide people, Archbishop of Bombay, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, urged the people to sacrifice self-interest and work for the progress of the nation. He was speaking at a Christmas get-together organised by NCP leader Nawab Malik. The event was attended by members of the Bombay Catholic Sabha and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“There may be difference of opinion, but everyone has to come together, even the politicians, and have a dialogue…” Cardinal Gracias said.

Pawar, while addressing the gathering, said: “The whole world is celebrating Christmas… the idea behind it is to celebrate humanity. I hope that the next four years will be good for the nation and every weak person would feel that they are a part of the nation.”

