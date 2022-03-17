Relief from heat wave, day temperature drops by 3 degree Celsius

Heat wave conditions have ebbed in Mumbai as the day temperature dropped by three degrees on Wednesday. However, the maximum or the day temperature still remained above normal in the city.

As per the 24-hour forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36 degrees C, which is four degrees above normal till the end of this week.

The maximum temperature recorded at India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 37.5 degrees C which was five degrees above normal.

The coastal belt in the state has reeled under the heat wave since Sunday, as the day temperature continued to be nearly 39 degrees C. On Tuesday, the temperature had dropped by three degrees to 37.5 degrees C in the city. On Monday, the highest maximum temperature for the year was recorded with day temperature touching 39.4 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees above normal.

The night or the minimum temperature also remained above normal on Wednesday. At IMD’s Santacruz observatory, the minimum temperature recorded was 23.5 degrees C, which was two degrees above normal.

As per the 24-hour forecast issued by IMD Mumbai, the night temperature will hover around 24 degrees C. Last year, the highest minimum temperature was recorded on March 29 at 24.8 degrees C. In the last decade, the highest minimum temperature in March was 26 degrees C in 2020.