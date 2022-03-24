Relief for fisherfolk affected by Thane creek bridge work

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed its Registry to distribute within two weeks ad hoc compensation of Rs 10 crore to over 900 fisherfolk families, who stay in and around Thane creek and have been affected by the construction of the six-lane Thane creek bridge III on Sion-Panvel highway.

The HC had on February 25 directed Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) — the implementing agency of the project — to deposit Rs 10 crore as interim compensation. Each family will get Rs 1 lakh.

The court further said that MSRDC must – either with assistance from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) or any other agency – proceed to determine a final compensation payable to the project affected persons within three months.

On August 12, last year, a division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Milind J Jadhav had cleared way for the construction of the project while hearing a writ petition filed by Mariyayi Macchimaar Sahkari Sanstha Maryadit – a cooperative society of fisherfolk – raising welfare concerns of members of their community located in and around Thane creek.

The HC had held that the construction will impact the “customary right” of fisherfolk staying around the creek. It had directed that a “TCB compensation committee” be set up to determine compensation to be paid to the project-affected fisherfolk. It had also asked the state to frame a policy on compensation for fisherfolk or members of any other community whose right to livelihood is impacted by government infrastructure projects.

As per MSRDC, the bridge is being constructed as an addition to the existing Thane creek bridge near Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

Advocate Zaman Ali, appearing for the petitioner, said that despite over seven months having passed since the August 12 order, no compensation has been paid and therefore, the Rs 10 crore deposited in the court should be paid to the petitioner, which would distribute it to its individual members.

However, senior advocate Milind Sathe, appearing for MSRDC, opposed this saying that the impact of the project on the livelihood of the fisherfolk is yet to be ascertained. He added that until the assessment is done by a specialised agency, there can be no distribution either ad hoc or final compensation.

Senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani, appointed as Amicus Curiae to assist HC in the case, said that MSRDC’s submission was “incorrect” as the previous HC order had prima facie observed that the project would have adverse impact on the fisherfolk.

The bench noted that CMFRI, on February 22, had submitted that it is not competent to determine compensation and can only assist any agency or institute in determining compensation with technical data. “Seven months later, there is still no clarity on how the final compensation will be quantified or by whom. We cannot expect the fisherfolk to wait one more year without any livelihood or compensation,” it observed and ordered payment of ad hoc compensation.