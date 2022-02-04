Relief for builders, nothing for middle class, poor: Oppn

Leaders from Opposition parties on Thursday slammed the BMC budget stating that while it gave relief to moneyed-builders, it had nothing to offer for the middle class and the vulnerable sections of the society.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja from the Congress described the budget as disappointing for the urban poor. “The BMC has made an allocation for coastal roads but other fundamental services did not find mention in the budget speech. The BMC talks about transparency but it did not practice the same while informing about expenditure on Covid-19 expenses. The budget speech is a complete disappointment,” he added.

Samajwadi Party group leader and MLA Rais Shaikh called the budget estimate an “inflated budget”, which does not offer anything to the poor.

“The BMC has divided the rich and the poor. While there is nothing for the poor, on the one hand, it has given rebates to builders and hoteliers. In the education sector, the BMC does not plan anything to prevent the decreasing number of students in schools. We will give our suggestions and objections during the discussion,” he added.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also said that builders were given relief, poor Mumbaikars were left out with no help. “Was it a budget or congratulatory motion? Property tax waiver for housing units up to 500 sq ft was passed but there is no relief for fishermen and autorickshaw drivers who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

“If one has to sum up this budget, it is ‘water, gutter and tender’. The budget is to safeguard the interests of

builders and contractors who have already received a huge premium of Rs 11,000 crore from the state government,” Shelar added.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “The budget has emphasized big-ticket projects like the coastal road with the sole purpose of promoting contractors and corruption.”

Meanwhile, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray called the budget progressive and sustainable development oriented.

“The@mybmc budget 2022-23 is a budget that is progressive, compassionate, sustainable development oriented, one of hope and aspirations, but most importantly backed by substance and commitments. I congratulate BMC for its constant commitment to keep Mumbai as “Urbs Prima,” he tweeted.

He added, “I wholeheartedly welcome the @mybmc’s budgetary commitment to ‘ease of living’, ‘tactical urbanism’, ‘sustainable development and meaningful climate action’ along with its focus on infrastructure, health and education.”