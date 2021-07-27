Relief efforts in flood-hit areas can be fast-tracked if political tourism stops: Shiv Sena

As Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the flood-affected areas in the state along with a BJP MLA on Tuesday, the ruling Shiv Sena has said that political tourism to these devastated areas has started causing hindrance to relief and rehabilitation work.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that after heavy rainfall had hindered the relief works earlier, now ‘political tourism’ is slowing them down.

“The political tourism has started in the flood-hit areas of the state and the relief and rehabilitation work can be fast-tracked if it is stopped,” said the editorial.

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sitting in the state secretariat and was instructing the administration, opposition leader in council Pravin Darekar and former BJP minister Girish Mahajan attempted to reach Mahad but were stuck due to heavy rains and they had to be rescued through boats by authorities, said the editorial.

“After CM, Union minister Narayan Rane and (opposition leader in assembly) Devendra Fadnavis reached the Taliye village. Now, the Maharashtra governor is also going there. While the government authorities are involved in the relief work, such tourism is creating a lot of confusion there,” it added.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is on a one-day visit to the flood-affected Taliye and Chiplun areas in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

The Sena mouthpiece also said BJP should not try to gain any advantage from the crisis. It said that Fadnavis’s statement that the victims would get the required help from the Centre was not of a sensible leader.

“Should a former chief minister of the state make a statement that the Centre will help the flood victims? The Union government is supreme for the states and there is no reason to have a different opinion on it. But his stand that they (BJP) do not recognise the state’s elected government is not in the interest of the state. The state government has not made any complaint against the Centre. Despite this, how appropriate is it for the opposition to take that stand and say they recognise only the Union government?” asked the editorial.

It further said that the Union government has extended help during the natural calamity in Maharashtra. “What more can be said about the opposition which does not trust our state and our government. If they bring any assistance from the Centre, it is welcome,” it added.